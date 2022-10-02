Kartik Aaryan Relives Childhood Memories At 'nani's House'; Drops Cute Pics From His Visit

Kartik Aaryan is quite active on social media, often treating fans to glimpses of his day-to-day affairs. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star recently went down memory lane as he visited his nani's house and shared adorable glimpses alongside his grandmother. In his latest post introducing 'Naani Aaryan' to fans, Kartik could be seen lovingly hugging the latter while also striking some goofy poses with her. His post received a trail of reactions from fans as well as celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Gajraj Rao and more.

Kartik Aaryan relives childhood memories at his 'Nani's house'

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a series of photos alongside his grandmother and wrote, "Naani Aaryan

Reliving the first five years of my life …#NaaniKaGhar." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like, "Thank you for making our day with this," "this is so cute," and "Cuteness lives in AARYAN name!" among other things. Huma Qureshi also posted a hilarious comment that read, "Bachpan main thapad nahin maara na," while Gajraj Rao dropped heart emoticons.

Just days before, Kartik shared a throwback glimpse with his sibling Kritika Tiwari as they posed in front of an aircraft. In the caption, he referred to his sister as "My fav travelling partner."

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, the Rohit Dhawan directorial which will hit theatres on February 10, 2023. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. He is also reuniting with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for Sameer Vidhwans's Satyaprem Ki Katha. Lastly, he has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in his kitty. It has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIKAARYAN)