Abhay Deol Posts Quirky Handwritten Note On 44th Birthday,says 'pretty Doctor Made Me Cry'

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who made his mark in Bollywood with films like Socha Na Tha and Dev D, celebrates his 44th birthday on March 15. The actor is known for his quirky and satirical sense of humour on social media and his birthday post for himself was no exception. The Shanghai actor took to his Instagram account and posted a handwritten note to commemorate his birthday in the quirkiest way possible.

He captioned the hilarious post with the words, "That doctor made me cry! But she was pretty so I was okay with it. Set a precedent. #pervybaby #masochist #happybirthday #thankyou". Abhay Deol's caption left the netizens in splits as they wished the actor on his birthday.

Abhay Deol, who ventured into streaming space with the Netflix release of his film Chopsticks, says the new technology is disruptive and will bring fundamental changes to the viewing experience. The actor says he has been following the evolution of streaming for a while now.

"Ever since Netflix hit the scene, I was like when will they come here? Clearly, we need them for our evolution. And having seen what Netflix has done abroad and knowing where technology is going, I knew it is bound to be destructive. Disruption can be very good for a change," Deol told PTI in an interview.

What's next for Abhay Deol?

The Dev D actor was last seen in Netflix's comedy-drama Chopsticks opposite Mithila Palkar as well as in the crime film Line Of Descent which released on the OTT platform earlier last year. Abhay Deol will feature next in Tamil action thriller film Hero as an antagonist. The film will be directed by P.S Mithran and will feature actors Sivakarthikeyan and Kalyani Priyadarshan along with Abhay Deol. He will also feature as King Vikramaditya in the Tamil adaptation of the folk tale collection Betal Pachisi titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai.

(with PTI inputs)

