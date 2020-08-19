Abhay Deol Slams His Own Film 'Raanjhana' For Its 'regressive' Theme; See Post

Raanjhanaa (2013) is a story about an obsessive Hindu boy who falls in love with a Muslim girl. Although the girl does not want to be pursued, the boy continues to do so. The film showcases how the obsessive acts of a boy negatively impacts others. This film starred actors Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol and Swara Bhaskar. Recently, Raanjhanaa actor Abhay Deol took to Instagram to share an insight about the film. Further, these opinions were shared by a fan account on Instagram.

Abhay’s post not only threw light on the obsessive nature of the protagonist but also spoke about the existence of such instances in real life. According to Abhay, one should not cause self-harm or play the blame game upon being rejected. He even encouraged people to explain this notion to their loved ones in case they feel that someone ‘ruined them’.

Abhay Deol captioned the Instagram post as, “Such clear and valid insight from @oldschoolrebel9 regarding the film Raanjhana. History will not look kindly at this film for its regressive message. It’s been a theme in Bollywood for decades, where a boy can (and should), pursue a girl until she relents. Only in cinema does she do that willfully. In reality we have seen time and again that it leads to sexual violence of some sort. Glorifying it on-screen only leads to blaming the victim, as @oldschoolrebel9 explains it so brilliantly. Please do take time out to read her observations in the pics above.

#shedoesnotlikeyou #growup #gloryfyingsexualharrasment” (sic). Several fans liked and commented on Abhay Deol’s Instagram post. Several even supported Abhay Deol’s point of view. You can check out Abhay Deol’s Instagram post here:

Abhay Deol's films:

Abhay Deol made his debut in Bollywood with the 2005 romance film, Socha Na Tha. Since then the actor has starred in several Bollywood films. Some of his famous works include Dev.D and Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Some of his other films include Happy Bhag Jayegi, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Chakravyuh, Aisha and several others. Further, Abhay Deol’s film Manorama Six Feet Under was also appreciated by critics. Abhay was awarded the Indo-American Arts Council Award in the category of Best Actor for his role in Manorama Six Feet Under.

