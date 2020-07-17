Abhay Deol Posts Shirtless Pic Coming Out Of Sea, Fan Compares Him With Henry Cavill; See

Abhay Deol has been quite active on his Instagram handle. He recently shared a picture of himself in a sea and asked fans what they like between ocean or mountains. The actor's shirtless picture reminded a fan of Henry Cavill. Read to know more what the star has been up to lately-

Abhay Deol asks fans to choose between ocean or mountains

Abhay Deol shared a picture in which he is seen enjoying the sea. He is standing shirtless, closing his eyes with a smiling face as waves hit his body. The actor captioned the picture, “Do you prefer the ocean, or the mountains? I love the water and the salty air! #sea”. [sic]. See the picture below.

Soon fans started to comment on their preference between mountains and ocean. Some said that they prefer the ocean while others said mountains and a few said both. One of the users mentioned that Abhay Deol’s picture reminded her of Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The reference is speculated to be from a scene in Man of Steel (2013) where Cavill is seen shirtless coming out of a sea after saving a crew at a ship. Actor Bipasha Basu also left a comment on Abhay’s picture.

Recently, Abhay Deol opened up about nepotism in Bollywood and asked for a cultural revolution in his recent Instagram post. He shared a picture with his uncle and veteran superstar Dharmendra. He mentioned that he called Dharmendra dad affectionately and stated that he made it big in the industry even after being an outsider.

The actor wrote that “Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg.” He noted that he has done only one film with his family which was his first project, and added that he is grateful to be blessed and have that privilege.

Abhay Deol mentioned that he has “gone that extra mile” in his career to make his own path, something that his dad always encouraged. The actor added that Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture. He stated that he was aware of it and that pushed him to take chances with new directors and producers throughout his career.

The Dev D star noted that he has been able to make movies that are considered “out of the box” and he is glad that some of those films along with a few artists in them went on to have “tremendous” success.

Abhay Deol further wrote that everyone needs to make serious changes not only on one topic but also on other aspects. He mentioned that “we need a cultural evolution” and stated that everyone deserves a chance to shine. Abhay added that he has been talking on the issue for a long time but has been a “lone voice”. However, he thinks that now is the time to speak up as a collective group.

Abhay Deol's next

Abhay Deol's upcoming project includes Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai. Directed by Rathindran R. Prasad, it is a Tamil-language fantasy drama film. It also features Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Guru Somasundaram and Greg Burridge. The movie is an adaptation of the folk tale collection Baital Pachisi. Abhay also serves as a co-producer on the project.

