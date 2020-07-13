Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Comical Appearances In Abhay Deol's Movies

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most phenomenal actors in Bollywood. The actor is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and had to do many minor yet significant roles before his talent could be appreciated by the larger audiences. He appeared in many Hindi movies playing small roles before he finally managed to get his big break in the blockbuster movie - Gangs of Wasseypur. From there on the actor was more and more recognized and appraised in many other movies.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai': Here's what can we expect from the film

Another actor who is considered as underappreciated by fans is Abhay Deol. Making his debut in the 2005 movie Socha Na Tha, the actor went onto do many movies that were critically acclaimed movies but lacked commercial success. What many people are not aware of is that both these actors have been spotted together in a few movies.

Also Read | Lessons that we can learn from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s different roles portrayed on-screen

Dev.D

Dev.D is a story about a guy named Dev, played by Abhay Deol, who is madly in love with a girl called Paro. The movie is a modern take on the Bengali novel called Devdas. Devdas had already been made into a movie before by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which featured Aishwarya Rai in the main role of Paro. Furthermore, the movie has many strong cultural references. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen performing a song in the film called Emotional Attyachar. The song is quite funny and gained the actor a lot of fan following as well.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s movies where he played supporting character that won him awards

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local

Ek Chalis Ki Last Local is a cult classic movie that features Abhay Deol in the lead role. The movie revolves around two people who miss their last train and how it changes their lives. Nawaz can be seen playing the role of a druggie in a bar and is Ponnappa's brother. The role is quite minor.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies where he played a nameless character; See list

Manorama Six Feet Under

Manorama Six Feet Under is another brilliant movie by Abhay Deol, where the actor is seen playing an engineer. The movie is very interesting and also features Nawaz in a tiny role. Nawaz plays a desert goon who sports flashy shades and tries to scare Abhay Deol's character. Like all his roles in Dev.D and Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, this role is also quite comical.

Promo Pic Credit: Abhay Deol's and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.