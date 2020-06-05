Abhay Deol Tags Kubbra Sait In Fairness Cream Post; 'Sacred Games' Actor Reacts

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol on Friday took to his Instagram handle to raise a question — Will Indian celebrities stop endorsing fairness creams now? The actor had previously slammed 'woke Indian celebrities' for their posts on Black Lives Matter movement in the US. In his latest post, Abhay Deol shared an analysis that showed the popularity of 'fairness creams' in India.
After calling out a few beauty brands, Abhay Deol towards the end mentioned 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait and wrote how she was a part of a creative campaign along with designer Masaba Gupta, and others, for a brand that announced they will no longer retouch skin in its advertising.
Reacting to this, Kubbra wrote, 'Thank you Abhay Deol for this post. I can speak for me, when the brand ... approached me to be a part of their campaign, I was excited. When I saw the list of products, we spoke amongst ourselves. Masaba, Kusha Kapila and I. We spoke to the brand as one team and refused to be tagged with the products that had anything related to brightening/lightening of the skin. Even the digital cover we did was not a retouched photograph.
Abhay Deol replied to Kubbra and said, "More Power to you"
Overall analysis Fairness creams in India have evolved over the years, from being fairness creams to now using euphemisms like “skin brightening/ whitening”, or “lightening creams”. Most brands no longer want to be associated directly with being termed as 'fairness creams’. So now we have brands selling “HD glow”, “White beauty”, “white glow”, “fine fairness”, and so on. Over the years these companies have turned their attention towards the Indian Men, who are now trying to be "fair and handsome", and have dedicated power white ranges for them too. The hunt for fairness: Neutrogena fine fairness: Could not locate it on their global websites but it is available on Amazon and other sellers:https://www.amazon.in/Neutrogena-Fine-Fairness-Cream-SPF20/dp/B00BSPOXMW/ Ponds have a white beauty range: The range includes products like anti-spot fairness cream which is available on affiliate websites like Amazon and Nykaa. On their own website could locate just the White beauty cream. https://www.ponds.com/ph/products/collection/white-beauty/day-cream-for-normal-skin.html* Loreal white perfect day cream: Apparently reduces the melanin level in the skin, gives a rosy appearance to your skin and is suitable for all Indian skin types. "reduce skin darkening and boost anti-spot whitening for a brighter & younger look"https://www.lorealparis.co.in/products/skin-care/day-cream/white-perfect-clinical-day-cream/ Recently, Procter & Gamble skincare brand Olay announced that it will no longer retouch skin in its advertising by 2021 because it reflects an idea of beauty which is almost impossible to achieve. The statement was made during an event in New York. In March 2019, Olay also came up with a creative campaign #FaceAnything with @masabagupta @kubbrasait , @lilly, @bikewithgirl and @_payalsoni_ #Fairandlovely #prejudice #racism #fairskinobsession #fairnesscreams #kalagora #flawlessskin #hdglow #whiteness #complexion #skintone #shades #pearlextracts #microcrystals #ayurveda
