Abhay Deol Tags Kubbra Sait In Fairness Cream Post; 'Sacred Games' Actor Reacts

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol on Friday took to his Instagram handle to raise a question — Will Indian celebrities stop endorsing fairness creams now? The actor had previously slammed 'woke Indian celebrities' for their posts on Black Lives Matter movement in the US. In his latest post, Abhay Deol shared an analysis that showed the popularity of 'fairness creams' in India.

After calling out a few beauty brands, Abhay Deol towards the end mentioned 'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait and wrote how she was a part of a creative campaign along with designer Masaba Gupta, and others, for a brand that announced they will no longer retouch skin in its advertising.

Reacting to this, Kubbra wrote, 'Thank you Abhay Deol for this post. I can speak for me, when the brand ... approached me to be a part of their campaign, I was excited. When I saw the list of products, we spoke amongst ourselves. Masaba, Kusha Kapila and I. We spoke to the brand as one team and refused to be tagged with the products that had anything related to brightening/lightening of the skin. Even the digital cover we did was not a retouched photograph.

Abhay Deol replied to Kubbra and said, "More Power to you"

