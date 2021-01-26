Abhay Deol's '1962: The War In The Hills' To Debut On Disney+ Hotstar On Feb 26

Streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday announced that its upcoming series 1962: The War In The Hills, starring Abhay Deol in the lead, will premiere on February 26. The streaming platform and Deol unveiled the first teaser of the show to mark India’s 72nd Republic Day.

"No better occasion than our Republic Day to salute our jawaans and warriors who tirelessly protect us round the clock. As a tribute, I am happy to release the first look of '1962: The War In The Hills'," Deol said in a statement. Bobby Deol dropped a series of star emojis in the comments section and wished him good luck.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the series is based around the 1962 India-China war. The show is inspired by true events that happened in November 1962 as it narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour. Deol, known for movies such as Socha Nahin Tha, Dev D and Shanghai, is essaying the role of an army major, leading a battalion in the war epic.

"It is an untold story of bravery and valour; and yet continues to be relatable to us today. As director, Mahesh Manjrekar has presented a unique view in this war-epic," the 44-year-old actor added.

Abhay Deol recently took to his social media handle to look back at 2020 and his work in the past year. Sharing pictures from his recent projects on Netflix and Sony, Abhay wrote that he was "humbled" by the response Chopsticks, What are the Odds and JL-50 received.

Abhay wrote that he will "continue to make Bollywood wouldn't". His caption read, "Starting with the 1st @netflix_in film “Chopsticks” from India, to being an actor and producer once again on Netflix with @officialwhataretheodds in 2020, followed with “JL-50” on @sonylivindia, I am grateful for the success these films and show have received from the public. Humbled by the response, I cannot complain even though 2020 was a s#!t year for the world. I am happy I was able to entertain you through a tough time, many of you have been asking me when my next projects will release. Stay tuned, the next two are with Disney US, and Disney Hotstar India. I promise you that I will continue to make #whatbollywouldnt."

