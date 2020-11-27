Abhay Deol Shares Pic Wearing 'Van Gogh Mask & Basquiat Tee', Says 'clash Of The Artists'

Abhay Deol took to his Instagram handle on November 26 and shared a selfie seated in a flight. His caption read, “When you’ve got a Van Gogh print on your mask, and a Basquiat print on your T-shirt. Clash of the artists! On the move again”. Being an active social media user, Abhay Deol is often seen sharing glimpses of his personal and professional life. His Instagram currently is filled with a number of selfies that are adored by his fans. Take a look.

Abhay Deol shares a selfie from flight

In the selfie pic, Abhay Deol is seen wearing a black Basquiat print tee and a blue-coloured Van Gogh print on his mask. He gave a faded smile as he posed for the camera. The actor had his beard and hair done perfectly. As soon as the picture was posted, his fans and followers were quick to like and flood the comments section. Director Megha Ramaswamy wrote, “@abhaydeol but they miss their pretty papa, as does mummy”. One of his fans commented, “All three are my favourites @abhaydeol” with a see-no-evil monkey and heart-eye face emoticon.

Earlier, Abhay Deol also won the hearts of his fans by posting an adorable selfie on the picture posting platform. On November 16, 2020, he shared a mirror selfie where he looks dapper wearing a black coloured hoodie. He posed for the camera with a faded smile. The caption of the post was, “Monday morning!”. In his hashtags, he further expressed his gratefulness for his character ‘daddy’ in his upcoming Disney’s flick Spin. Megha commented, “Eternal 1st Boyfren please” with a kissing face emoticon.

On November 9, 2020, he posted a sleepless selfie as he drove off in the car. In the picture, the actor looks stylish wearing a black jacket with a white t-shirt underneath. Abhay’s face was also illuminated by the sunshine coming through the window. His eyes too appeared radiant due to the sunshine that came in. Abhay informed his fans about his busy day ahead with no sleep. Esha Deol commented, “& U still look good” with a thumbs up.

Abhay Deol is currently shooting for the upcoming Disney flick titled Spin. He will be collaborating with UK-based actor Meera Syal and renowned director Manjari Makijany. The movie will also feature Avantika Vandanapu, Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbri Cook, Kerri Medders and Anna Cathcart.

Image Source: Abhay Deol Instagram

