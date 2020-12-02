Abhay Deol's Christmas Comes Early This Year As He Relishes Pudding With Actor TJ Ramini

Abhay Deol recently took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of himself celebrating Christmas with a popular British artist, TJ Ramini. Abhay Deol shared how they celebrated Christmas early and depicted his way to end this year. Let’s take a look at Abhay Deol’s Instagram and see what the actor posted.

Abhay Deol’s early Christmas plans included relishing a meal with TJ Ramini. Abhay Deol shared this picture in which he can be seen enjoying a meal with TJ Ramini with a beautifully decked up Christmas tree in the background. While Abhay can be seen eating the pudding, Ramini can be seen posing for the camera with his one hand on Abhay’s shoulder. In the caption, Abhay Deol mentioned how they celebrated Christmas with some yummy food. He wrote that they had homemade Thai curry and sticky toffee pudding with a Christmas tree and gift boxes scattered under it. And that was Abhay Deol’s way to end this year. He also tagged another artist, Annie, and urged her to come home soon. When Abhay Deol shared this post, one of his fans took to his comment section and stated how he was a pudding too while many others shared heart emojis. Here’s how fans reacted to Abhay Deol’s photos. Check it out.

Abhay Deol’s photos

Abhay Deol has a snazzy Instagram on which he shares quirky pictures of himself with crazy captions. Let’s take a look at some other Abhay Deol’s photos that were loved by his fans.

He shared this picture recently in which he can be seen in a salt and pepper look with a black t-shirt and a mask on his neck. He clicked this picture while he was on a flight. Several fans and his celebrity friends loved his look and complimented him through the comment section. In the caption, he stated that when one has got a Van Gogh print on their mask and a Basquiat print on their t-shirt, it is like a clash of the artists. He then stated that he is on the move again as he was travelling somewhere.

