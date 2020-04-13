Abhimanyu Dassani Will 'never' Work In A Remake Of his Mother's Film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

It has been a long since the release of Salman Khan and Bhagyasree's film Maine Pyar Kiya. This 1989 film was loved by fans and become a sensation when it released. Thirty years have gone by, and now the lead actor Bhagyashree's son has also made a debut in the Hindi film industry. Abhimanyu Dassani, the son of Bhagyashree, made his debut in 2018 with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and was appreciated and also won accolades for his performance. Recently, he was asked by a media portal whether he would work in a remake of his mother's film Maine Pyar Kiya. Here is what Abhimanyu Dassani had to say about it.

Abhimanyu Dassani on making a remake of Maine Pyar Kiya

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani was asked on whether he will work in a remake of Maine Pyar Kiya. Abhimanyu expressed that he will not touch the film. He also added that he will not do such a movie as it is a legendary film. Abhimanyu also expressed that Maine Pyar Kiya had the right actor, the right actress, the right director, the right music, the right editing, everything has to be right and he would not touch it. He also added that if a remake was made, he would not watch the film.

On the professional front

Abhimanyu Dassani will be seen in the film Nikamma in 2020. In this film, he will be seen Naren Kumar, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. This film will be the second movie for Abhimanyu Dassani and will be Shirley Setia's first Bollywood film. Other than this, he will also be seen in Aankh Micholi which will be a family comedy film. In the film Aankh Micholi, Abhimanyu Dasani will be seen along with Abhishek Banerjee, Divya Dutta, Darshan Jariwala, Sharman Joshi, Grusha Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

