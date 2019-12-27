Salman Khan Receives A Special Birthday Gift From Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani

Salman Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on December 27. The actor received wishes from his fans and friends on social media. Several celebrities wished the actor as he turned a year older. Salman Khan celebrated his birthday with his family members and close friends at Sohail Khan's residence.

Many celebrities including Tusshar Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aayush Sharma, Samir Soni with his wife, Salim Khan, Helen, Atul Agnihotri with Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan's son marked their presence on the actor's birthday.

Among this Salman Khan's co-star, Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu surprised Salman Khan with a very special gift during his birthday celebration on December 27. The actor gifted Salman Khan a specially designed jacket which is similar to the iconic jacket that Salman Khan was seen sporting in Maine Pyaar Kiya. While celebrating the actor's birthday, Abhimanyu got this jacket as December 29 also marks 30 years of the film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Abhimanyu shared the pic on his Instagram handle. In the picture, Salman Khan was wearing the same jacket that was gifted by Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu captioned the picture with a heartfelt note for Salman Khan wishing him a very happy birthday. In the post, Abhimanyu also mentioned how Salman Khan was the first person who suggested him to become an actor.

He also added that Salman Khan was proud of him after Mard film released this year. Abhimanyu also stated that he feels confident at times when he puts Salman Khan's words to practice.

Here is a look at the post shared by Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut with Mard Ko Koi Dard Nahi Hota. He was paired alongside Radhika Madan who also marked her Bollywood debut in 2018 film Pataakha. The film was directed by Vasan Bala and released on March 21 this year.

