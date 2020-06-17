Abhinav Kashyap Takes On The Khans Again; Claims 'someone Attempted To Log Into His Email'

Director Abhinav Kashyap’s legal controversy with Salman Khan and his family has now taken an ugly turn, as the director recently claimed that ‘someone’ tried to get into his email account. Posting a note on Facebook, Abhinav Kashyap once again slammed the 'Khans' for getting rattled and hiding something. Take a look at the status posted by Abhinav Kashyap:

Someone just attempted to log into my email account. Now this is getting interesting... Why are the Khans getting so... Posted by Abhinav Singh Kashyap on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Adding to the same, Abhinav remarked that Salman Khan and his family are 'desperate' to shut him up. This comes after Abhinav Kashyap took to his social media to accuse Salman Khan and his family of spoiling his mental state. Adding to the same, Abhinav remarked that the actor and his family sabotaged his career post-Dabangg, which caused him trauma. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Arbaaz Khan has finally broken his silence on Abhinav's claims and remarked that he and his family had nothing to do with Abhinav Kashyap ever since they started working on Dabangg 2.

Reacting to Abhinav's claims, Salman Khan and his family have taken legal action against him for defaming them publicly. Speaking about the controversy, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, in an interview, mentioned that he doesn't want to 'waste time' by commenting on the director's claims. Salim Khan also mentioned that Abhinav should have put his father's and grand father's name too.

Salman- on the work front

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall, and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. According to a leading news portal, Salman Khan, who was offered the role of the eldest brother in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

