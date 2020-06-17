Salim Khan Answers Abhinav Kashyap's Allegations: Should Add Names Of Our Forefathers Too

Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap on June 15, shared some of his bitter experiences in Bollywood. He also made several revelations about how Salman Khan and his family crippled his career and bullied him. And now, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan's father, has reacted to the allegations. Salim Khan spoke to a leading entertainment daily and revealed that he doesn’t want to waste his time in reacting to what Kashyap says.

Furthermore, Salim Khan added that Abhinav Singh Kashyap has added his name in the statement. Salim Khan then said that maybe Abhinav doesn’t know his father’s name. Salim Khan exclaimed sarcastically that his father's name is Rashid Khan. He then also waxed caustically that Abhinav Kashyap should add the names of their forefathers too in his statement.

Abhinav Kashyap slams Salman Khan & Family

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap took to his social media handle and penned down some of his past experiences in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Through his lengthy post, the director has alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying and sabotaging his work for some time now. He also expressed that he has experienced exploitation and bullying first hand and that he moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of his career.

Abhinav Kashaypa wrote, "Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. Its only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam." Abhinav Kashyap made yet another revelation and wrote, "Mr. Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of the film and got their PROs to run a sustained negative smear campaign against me and my film Besharam before release. My enemies, which there were many ran a sustained negative Trolling and badmouthing campaign against the film till the Box Office of my film collapsed."

