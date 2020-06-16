Abhinav Kashyap Writes A Note, Vikas Gupta Speaks On Mental Health & More

The entertainment industry is teeming with events and happenings every day. On June 16, 2020, Abhinav Kashyap took to social media and alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him. Abhinav Kashyap directed Salman Khan's first Dabangg film about 10 years ago. Here’s a list of top stories that have captured the attention of the audience on June 16:

Abhinav Singh Kashyap claims Salman Khan and family bullied him:

Filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap took to his social media on June 16 and drew audience's attention as he alleged that Salman Khan and his family have been bullying him since he worked on Dabangg with Salman about 10 years ago. In his post, he expressed that Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan have been trying to take a hold of his career since Dabangg. He also added that he was threatened and his creative projects were also sabotaged by the family. Take a look at the Abhinav Singh Kashyap's claims here:

Vikas Gupta pens an open letter on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Vikas Gupta took to his Instagram and penned an open letter addressing Sushant Singh Rajput's death and mental health awareness. In this letter, he wrote "I remember the months we spend at #chaicoffee sharing dreams of future. ThankU for taking care of my brother like your own. You kept him with you as your family for so long that i lost count of months - (No rent was ever shared or any expenses- he was the older brother 🤬) You taught him, loved him & trained him even better than I did 🙏 Gratitude for whatever it’s worth now. I am sorry I couldn’t help cause I needed it myself. RIP ❤️".

Abhinav Kohli leaves a cryptic message for Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari had reportedly separated from her husband Abhinav Kohli in August of 2019 due to domestic violence. After 2019, Abhinav Kohli had been tight-lipped on the matter for a long time now, but he recently decided to spill the beans on social media. It all started around six days ago when Abhinav Kohli first shared videos where Shweta Tiwari was seen with her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Fahmaan Khan. Today he has once again left a cryptic message for Shweta Tiwari.

Rajesh Sharma on his bond with Sushant Singh Rajput:

Rajesh Sharma, who worked with Sushant in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Shuddh Desi Romance spoke about what it was like to work with Sushant. He expressed that he remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as a foodie and also a man who was very serious about his cinema and his career. Rajesh Sharma recalled that they were shooting for MS Dhoni in Ranchi and that is when he got to know him in person. He also added on how Sushant left everyone ''searching for answers.''

Sohail Khan's son Yohan's birthday

Sohail Khan's wife Seema took to her Instagram and shared pictures of their son Yohan and his family celebrating his birthday. In the first picture, Sohail Khan is seen along with his wife Seema Khan and other family members. Seema can be seen standing with Yohan. Sohail's elder son Nirvan can also be seen in the picture. The second picture is of Seema kissing Yohan on the cheek. The third picture is of Yohan standing with a gift pack of snacks and chocolates which have the words 'Happy Birthday Yohan' written on it. Take a look at the post here.

