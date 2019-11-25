Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Project After 'Big Bull', To Collaborate With Red Chillies

Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the leading man in Bob Biswas, an upcoming feature by Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will mark the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh and will be made in association with Bound Script Production. Moreover, Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan along with Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma will serve as the producers.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan Remembers Father-in-law Krishnaraj Rai On Birth Anniversary; Posts Photo

Bob Biswas

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news on Instagram. "Nomoshkar! Thrilled to announce our upcoming film, #BobBiswas in association with #BoundScriptProduction; starring @bachchan and directed by #DiyaAnnapurnaGhosh," the post read.

Exuding happiness over the announcement, the actor also put out a tweet reading, "Excited to announce my next film!! Bob Biswas. Can't wait to get started. Working with many favourites."

READ: Aishwarya And Aaradhya Spotted With Abhishek Bachchan Outside Yauatcha

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan is also awaiting the release of The Big Bull which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The film marks the duo reunion after seven years, they last collaborated in Rohit Shetty's Bol Bachchan. It is being helmed by Kookie Gulati and as per media reports, the feature will star Ileana D'Cruz. The first poster of the film was out in September where Abhishek described it as "an unreal story".Apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek will be next seen in Anurag Basu's yet-untitled next, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi.

READ: Abhishek Bachchan: Monday Motivation Quotes By The Actor On Twitter

READ: Abhishek Bachchan Politely Shuts Troll Who Called Him 'unemployed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.