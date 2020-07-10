Abhishek Bachchan Asks Everyone To 'Breathe' And Watch His Show With This Unique Video

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has made his debut into the digital space with his much-awaited second season of the series Breathe: Into The Shadows. He recently took to his social media handle and shared a small clip where he asked his fans to join him in to see the series in a very unique way. Read here to know how Abhishek Bachchan invited his fans to watch the show.

Abhishek Bachchan invites fans to watch Breathe: Into The Shadows

On July 10, The Dhoom actor took to his Instagram and shared a clip with which he called on his fans to join him in watching the series. The video said 'Breathe' and aksed is fans meditate in the video as they join him on a journey of on the thrilling show. The video starts with the text reading to breathe in and then hold it. After this, the video tells viewers to breathe out. This happens twice and then he asks his fan to watch the show as now that they have had a sense of calmness. He captioned the video and wrote "Stop everything and join me. #BreatheIntoTheShadows @primevideoin". Take a look at the post here.

About Breathe: Into the Shadows

Breathe: Into the Shadows will mark the debut of Abhishek Bachchan on the digital platform. This series also stars Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh in the leading roles. This show is a crime-drama, which is written and directed by Mayank Sharma. This series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Apart from the leading actors Shrikant Verma and Resham Shrivardhan are also seen in prominent roles in the web series. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The story of this web series revolves around two men - the father of a young girl and the antagonist. Both of them face off with each other in hopes of protecting the thing the person they love. Take a look at the trailer here:

Abhishek Bachchan on the professional front

Abhishek's next film hitting the screens will be The Big Bull. He will be seen with Ileana D'Cruz in this film. The Big Bull is a film, helmed by Kookie Gulati and the story of this film is based on the real events of the financial market that happened from the 1990s to the 2000s. The story reportedly involves Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. This movie also stars actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

