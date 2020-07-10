Abhishek Bachchan Shares Aishwarya's First Response To 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Trailer

In a recent interview with a news daily, actor Abhishek Bachchan spoke about his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to the trailer of his recent release, Breathe: Into the Shadows. He stated that the former Miss World had a very emotional reaction to it and she saw it a couple of weeks ago.

The actor added that besides Aishwarya, everyone in his family liked the trailer and reacted to the clip positively. Adding to the same, Abhishek Bachchan mentioned that whenever anyone comes up with some work in his family, they don’t let their emotions override their professional abilities to judge it.

Furthermore, Abhishek Bachchan remarked that everyone in the Bachchan family is looking forward to watching his digital debut. Abhishek Bachchan recently made it to the news when shared how tough it was for him to match the expectations of the audience by coming from a film family and revealed that it never crossed his mind that he was born to a cinema legend.

Adding to the same, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that at home, he is just a son to Amitabh Bachchan and a 'colleague of a legend'. Speaking about the equation he shares with Amitabh Bachchan back home, Abhishek explained that Amitabh has never brought his work home and has never imposed restrictions, 'which makes him a living legend'.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh in the leading roles, Breathe: Into the Shadows is an Indian crime drama web thriller, which is created and directed by Mayank Sharma. Bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment, the series also stars Shrikant Verma and Resham Shrivardhan in prominent roles. The series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

Abhishek Bachchan on professional front

Abhishek is currently gearing up for his next The Big Bulls along with Ileana D'Cruz. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bulls is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. The movie also stars actor Samir Soni in a prominent role.

Abhishek's next Bob Biswas is an upcoming movie by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. Starring Abhishek in the lead, this movie is the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. If the reports are to be believed, the movie is a spin-off to a fictional character named Bob Biswas from the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani.

