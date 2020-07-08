Abhishek Bachchan Talks About His Character In 'Breathe' & Favouritism In Bollywood

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to venture into the digital space with the much-awaited series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Days before its release, the actor recently gave an interview with a news portal where he went on to talk about his show, his life during the lockdown and also talking about favouritism.

Talking about his life during the lockdown, Abhishek said that he cannot complain as they’ve been healthy and that’s all one can hope for. He also said that everyone has got time to spend with each other and that is the silver lining. About his decision on doing the series, the actor said that the decision was easy to make because right after Manmarziyaan, the makers of the show met him and discussed the plot with him. The actor said that he instantly loved it and was also very happy to be a part of it

He further went on to reveal that he does not get the opportunity to binge-watch as he has very little time due to his busy schedule. But he said that when he has time, he watches all kinds of shows. He also said that now everything is available at the click of a button as compared to a theatre where one has to walk out and walk into another screen. Abhishek also said that the digital medium is pushing the envelope and also revealed that it is a blessing to see a wide range of content.

When asked about his favourite genre he likes doing, the actor said that depends on his mood. He revealed that there was a time where he was happy doing comedy film back to back, then he switched to action, and character-driven roles. Abhishek added that now with the arrival of digital platforms, one has more choices and can keep switching their role with each project.

Talking about favouritism and Sushant’s passing, Abhishek said that the decision-maker needs to be questioned. And revealed that the decision-maker is the audience. He said the audience decides who they want to see and a director or an actor gets a second chance depending on that reaction.

About the series

The Breathe: Into The Shadows is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Videos on July 10, 2020. The series also stars Nithya Menon, Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer here.

