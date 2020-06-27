Abhishek Bachchan Cheers For 'Teem Diamond' As He Shares His Road To 20 Video For 2014

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with the film Refugee in the year 2000 and has been a part of the Bollywood industry for 20 years now. To map his journey through the industry, the actor has started a series called Road to 20 on his social media. He shares a video for each year that marks every film that he has been a part of for that particular year and shares his thoughts about it. Take a look at his video for the year 2014.

Abhishek Bachchan's Road to 20: Year 2014

Abhishek Bachchan starred in Farah Khan's Happy New Year for the year 2014. He revealed in his caption that Khan had discussed the idea with him soon after Main Hoon Na but the project did not happen till 2014. Talking about his experience on the film, Abhishek wrote, "When I think about the time we made Happy New Year I ALWAYS smile. I will never be able to thank Shah and Farah enough for making me a part of this film, ever. Teem Diamond forever!".

Abhishek Bachchan shared when Farah finally decided to make the film, he was the first one in line to sign up for the film. He further wrote, "It was such a happy film and one of the most memorable and fun shoots I’ve ever been a part of. Never ever did Shah or Farah differentiate between any of the actors". He also revealed that when they were shooting in Dubai, it was like living in a ''dorm room where Farah Khan was the warden who tried to discipline a bunch of unruly kids''.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "I didn’t even realise when we started and finished the shoot. It was such a happy unit for such a happy film. Each actor counted themselves so lucky to be a part of such an extravagant production." He further revealed that it was a happy time where they worked together, played together, and travelled together. Praising the team, Bachchan said, " I can go on and on about the cast, the crew/production and our experience. I feel a true measure of a wonderful memory is that it always brings a smile to your face when you think about it."

Abhishek started the series with the year 2001 and has shared videos up to the year 2014 so far. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his digital debut Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series will feature Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles. He will be seen in three films for the year 2020 and a documentary for his Kabaddi team titled Sons of the Soil - Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bachchan will be seen in Ludo which is set to be a dark comedy analogy starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in The Big Bull which will narrate the real-life events involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Abhishek has also been roped in for Diya Ghosh's directorial venture Bob Biswas.

