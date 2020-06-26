Abhishek Bachchan Wants To Be Directed By Aamir Khan; Is Mr Perfectionist Listenining?

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of the Bollywood industry for 20 years now. He made his debut with the film Refugee in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has started a series on his social media titled Road to 20 which maps his journey of 20 years in the industry. Abhishek shares a video for each year outlining the films that he has been a part of for that particular year. Take a look at his video for the year 2013.

Abhishek Bachchan's Road to 20: Year 2013

Abhishek Bachchan reprised his role as Jai Dixit for the third film in the Dhoom franchise in the year 2013. Talking about the film's director in the caption, he wrote, "This time directed by Victor an old and dear friend of mine. Victor was the writer of the first 2 Dhoom. He also wrote the dialogues for Guru and Raavan. To be directed by him was... I guess, overdue". Abhishek also said that working with Uday Chopra is always a blast for him and added that Dhoom 3 was his second film with Katrina Kaif.

Talking about Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan said that Dhoom 3 gave him "a once in a lifetime opportunity" to work with him. He further said that if he is given the opportunity again, he does not want to act with Aamir Khan but wants to be directed by him. Praising Aamir, Bachchan wrote, "Aamir was so warm and forthcoming as a co-actor. Very helpful and accommodating. I can only imagine what a wonderful director he must be. Apart from his great talent he is so down to earth and fun-loving on set despite what scene we would do".

Recalling some memories from the shooting of Dhoom 3, Abhishek Bachchan said, "One of my fondest memories was when we shot a few scenes in Six Flags amusement park in Chicago. The park was shut and it was just the unit that was allowed in. The minute Aamir and I would get the shortest of breaks, we’d run off to the closest roller-coaster and ask them to put it on just for us. What a luxury!!! Good times!"

Abhishek started the series with the year 2001 and has shared eleven videos so far. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his show Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series will feature Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher. He will be seen in three films for the year 2020 and a documentary for his Kabaddi team titled Sons of the Soil - Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bachchan will be seen in Ludo which is set to be a dark comedy analogy starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in The Big Bull which will narrate the real-life events involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Abhishek has also been roped in for Diya Ghosh's directorial venture Bob Biswas.

