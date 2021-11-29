Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is looking forward to the release of his next film Bob Biswas alongside Chitrangadha Singh, has been promoting it on a large scale. The actor, who recently featured as a special guest in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, was all praises for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the episode, Abhishek said Aishwarya loves “Indian values” and she is trying to inculcate those values in their daughter Aaradhya.

For the unversed, Bob Biswas portrays Abhishek's character, who is a cold serial killer, leading a double life and claiming to have memory loss. Bob Biswas, which comes as a spinoff to Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller, Kahaani, also stars Chitrangada Singh, Paran Bandopadhyay, Ronith Arora, and others in pivotal roles. Audiences will witness the spine-chilling tale of the cold-blooded murderer on December 3 via Zee5.

Abhishek, on the other hand, praises his lady love Aishwarya who according to him is instilling Indian values in their daughter Aaradhya. Sharing his views on the same, the actor said, “Aishwarya is really the best. She is very grounded and sweet. She loves our Indian values and is teaching our daughter the same and I would like to thank her for everything she does.” On the other hand, Aishwarys’s praises dis not stop here. One of the judges, Vishal Dadlani also sang praises and reminisced an incident when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left everyone in shock with her down-to-earth behaviour.

Vishal recalled the incident and revealed that “We all were on a tour once and we had a big band of nearly 30 people with us. One fine day, the whole team requested to have dinner with Mr. Bachchan. While we always used to sit and eat together with Mr. Bachchan, this time around the whole group came for dinner. Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone.”

Vishal further added that the actor did not do it for publicity as there were no cameras nearby, yet everybody was touched by her humility and grounded nature. “She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love. We know her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she served everyone dessert, and only then did she sit to eat”, the composer-singer concluded.

IMAGE: Instagram/AbhishekBachchan