Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham's 'Dhoom' Turns 18; Makers Celebrate With Special Post

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham's 2004 action-thriller movie Dhoom is one of the iconic Bollywood films cherished by fans to date. The film marked the beginning of the blockbuster franchise, which further starred actors like Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and more. Dhoom completed 18 years of its release today, August 27, with makers celebrating the milestone with a special post.

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video also posted a video to take audiences on a nostalgic ride. For the unversed, Dhoom was directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and also starred Uday Chopra, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen in pivotal roles. It was also the first action film produced by Yash Raj Films in 16 years.

Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham starrer Dhoom turns 18

Taking to their Twitter handle on Saturday, August 27, Yash Raj Films shared the film's poster and wrote, "Action, thrill, style and all things power-packed! Celebrating 18 years of #Dhoom."

Prime Video also shared a video montage of thrilling bike sequences from the film and mentioned, "An indefinite number of people can recall having Dhoom as their favourite film as a teenager. It's a film that fueled our obsession of sports bikes, it's been 18 years and things still haven't changed a lot, all of us still are Ali at heart, making elaborate scenarios in our head at our crush's mere existence."

Sharing their love for the film, fans dropped comments like, "John carried the whole movie, still can't believe this was one of his earliest works in the industry," "Dhoom has its cult following," "The real OGs," "A good time to revisit this classic - a movie that started it all and still stands tall."

The sequel of Dhoom starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai hit theatres in 2006, while Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dhoom 3 was released in 2013.

