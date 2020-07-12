Abhishek Bachchan In June Said He's Nervous For Family After Returning From Dubbing Studio

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya will be "self quarantining at home" after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. A day after Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek revealed their diagnosis of COVID-19, the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) also tested positive for the virus.

Soon after, a video dated June 26, of Abhishek Bachchan in conversation with film critic went viral on social media where the 'Breathe' actor says that he is worried about his family after coming from the dubbing studio amid Coronavirus pandemic. When asked if he is nervous to step out, Abhishek Bachchan says, "First of all, I am doing very well by the grace of God. Everybody at home is healthy, which is of utmost importance."

He further said, "Am I nervous... Personally, not at all. I am more concerned about the family. About coming back to the family. All the precautions are being taken. We have a sanitization booth. Clothes are discarded and put them to wash. Have a shower immediately, wash your hands. Try to do whatever best you can. I have my entire family at home with me. I have two parents 72 and 78, I am most concerned about them. I have an 8-year daughter. A lot of sensitive age groups over there, I am more nervous about them."

Meanwhile, on Sunday (July 12), Abhishek Bachchan in a series of tweets said he and his father will "remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise".

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," Abhishek, who is admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with his father, said. "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise," he added.

The actor, who is currently seen in Amazon Prime Video series "Breathe: Into The Shadows", further urged people to remain cautious and safe. "Please follow all rules!" he said

(with PTI inputs)

