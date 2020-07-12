Fans Perform 'yagna' In Ujjain & Lucknow Temple For Bachchan Family's Speedy Recovery

Priests at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday performed 'mahamrityunjay yagna' for the well-being of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who have been hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive. Besides the Bachchan father-son duo, the megastar's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and her daughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested coronavirus positive.

"After we heard the news that Amitabh Bachchan ji has tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to a hospital, the priests performed 'mahamrityunjay yagna' on Sunday morning at the Mahakal temple and also offered a special puja," Mahakaleshwar temple priest Dinesh Trivedi said. The 'mahamrityunjay yagna' keeps people away from diseases and ensure their physical well-being, he said.

Nanavati Hospital issues statement after Amitabh Bachchan's April video goes viral

WATCH

"This 'samputik mahamrityunjay yagna' was performed for two hours starting 8 am by placing the portraits of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan there," he added. According to him, 11 priests of Mahakaleshwar temple later chanted mantras till 5 pm. "We also offered puja of lord Mahakaleshwar (Shiva) for the well-being of the Bachchans," he said. The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Madhya Pradesh: Special prayers being offered for the good health of Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan at a temple in Ujjain.



Actor Amitabh Bachchan & son Abhishek Bachchan tested #COVID19 positive & both admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/sx12Am8InA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

Fans in Lucknow also offered prayers in their homes since morning for the recovery of father-son from coronavirus. People were seen gathering for special prayers, by keeping the star's picture in the temple and chanting mantras for the long life of the actors.

Advocate Ram Ugra Shukla also prayed and organised a special Havan in front of deities and wished for the actors to get well soon. Fans of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Lucknow offered prayers in Kanpur's Mata Vaibhav temple. They organised special havan and prayed to the deities for the speedy recovery of the father-son duo.

In the religious city of Varanasi, the fans of Senior and Junior Bachchan his fans, offered prayers to Lord Shiva from their homes because of the temples and other religious places being closed due to coronavirus pandemic.

30 members of Amitabh Bachchan's staff tested for COVID-19, 4 bungalows sealed: BMC

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.