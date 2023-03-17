Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda Wish Shweta Bachchan On Her Birthday With Throwback Pics

Shweta Bachchan turned 49 today. Brother Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback pic of his elder sister with their father Amitabh Bachchan and grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He also penned a short but sweet note with it.

Bachchan went the simple and elegant route to wish Shweta. The black and white image Abhishek shared shows a young Shweta Bachchan, sitting on the lap of father Amitabh Bachchan, as both look away. The image highlights the similarity of features between Amitabh and Shweta. Under the post, Abhishek wrote, "It's the big sis's birthday! Happy Birthday, Shwetdi. Love you. @shwetabachchan".

Check out the post here:

Navya joins in

Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also chimed in with an Instagram story, also a throwback photo to wish Shweta Bachchan.

Later in the day, daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram handle to share an image of her younger self with her mother. The photo itself appears to be from a previous birthday event, as a younger Shweta Bachchan can be seen holding on to 2 red birthday balloons as she cuddles an infant Navya. Navya captioned the photo as, "Happy birthday I love you. @shwetabachchan".

Abhishek's birthday post from last year

Bachchan never misses an opportunity to wish his elder sister a happy birthday. Last year, he posted a reel flashing images of Shweta and him growing up through the years. The images ranged from their little selves walking together hand in hand to pictures from more recent years where they can be seen tying Rakhis and smiling together at the camera. For the caption, he had written "Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya! @shwetabachchan".

More about Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan has been a columnist for Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India. She is also the author of Paradise Towers along side owning fashion label MXS. She hosted a big birthday bash in Mumbai yesterday, which was graced by several celebrities.





