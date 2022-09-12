Abhishek Bachchan Pays Surprise Visit To Dad Amitabh On Film Sets; Drops A Throwback Pic

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan share a strong and very close bond. The father-son duo never fails to support each other in their professional ventures and make sure to promote one another's work. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan revealed one of his "favourite things to do" is to visit his father on his film sets.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood film industry with a plethora of films in his kitty. While the actor is currently filming for one of his projects, he recently had a visitor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared a collage of two pictures which were years apart and saw him visiting his father on the latter's sets. While the first picture was a black and white one in which a young Abhishek could be seen reading with his father, the second one shows the father-son duo indulging in a serious conversation.

Sharing the collage, the Dasvi star penned he loves to pay surprise visits to his father. The actor wrote, "Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair." "Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do. @amitabhbachchan," he added.

Many celebrities reacted to the post and sent the father-son duo their love. While Navya Nanda reacted with a red heart emoji, Genelia D'Souza penned, "Awwww."

On Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently starred in the Indian mythology-based film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is currently gearing up for the upcoming family drama Goodbye, which also cast Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Project K. He also has Uunchai, Ganapath and Tera Yaar Hoon Main in the pipeline. The actor will also share the screen space with Deepika Padukone in the official Hindi remake of The Intern.

On the other hand, after entertaining the masses with Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan will next star in the upcoming film Ghoomar. He also has Gulab Jamun in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan