Abhishek Bachchan Reacts After Fan Tells Him To 'let' Aishwarya Rai Sign More Films

Abhishek Bachchan recently reacted to a social media user who told him to let his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan do more movies after Ponniyin Selvan 2. Earlier, the Dasvi actor made a tweet and praised his wife's work in the film, to which a user commented to let Aishwarya sign more projects and be the one to take care of their daughter. The actor shut down the user with his epic reply.

The Big Bull actor shared his thoughts on PS-2 and wrote, "#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan." Responding to this tweet, a man wrote, "As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya." Abhishek Bachchan was quick and replied by tweeting, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves."

Several fans praised Abhishek Bachchan for his reply to the user. One person wrote, "Well said sir...also eagerly waiting to see both of you in a movie.. 'Jay'n Nandini together in a movie would b a treat to watch," while another user commented, "Good to hear bro .. you people are awesome. Lots of love from Tamilnadu." A fan also wrote, "Ur reply won my heart @juniorbachchan bro. It shows your love & support to #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ..Just like for males, for every successful woman too there is a loving caring Husband(Like you) behind her..& please Ignore any trolling Abhi." Check the post below:

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai recently celebrated their wedding anniversary on April 20. The couple tied the knot back in 2007 and welcomed their daughter in 2011. They have worked in several movies together including Guru, Raavan, Dhoom 2 and more.