Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Consoles Karthi As He Gets Emotional At PS2 Event | WATCH

Ponniyin Selvan 2 team including Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karthi came together for a promotional event of the film on Thursday (April 27). This was the cast’s last outing together as the movie is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. Bidding adieu to his PS2 team, actor Karthi got emotional at the press conference and was consoled by Aishwarya, Vikram, and other cast members.

In the video, Karthi can be seen talking about his experience working with the ensemble cast and crew of the film Ponniyin Selvan 2. In the middle of his speech, the actor broke out in tears as he said goodbye to the team, with whom he worked for 135 days. See the video here:

This is not the first time a cast member has talked about the loving bond among the star cast of the film. Earlier, Jayam Ravi also turned emotional as he talked about the love and support he got from his team and fans. Co-star Vikram could be seen promptly getting up to offer a tissue to Jayam Ravi before the latter gave him a tight hug. Soon, Karthi also came in for an embrace. Soon enough, Trisha joined in as well and the team made it an emotional group hug.

What a moment 😍 @actor_jayamravi felt so emotional 😭❤️ @chiyaan, @Karthi_Offl and @trishtrashers hugged & calmed him. Later, he jumped into the audience with full enthusiasm 💥, & a few lucky fans even managed to click a selfie with him🔥#PS2 ⚔️pic.twitter.com/JcY9WyYZ7t — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) April 23, 2023

More about Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is both a prequel and a follow-up to the first part, Ponniyin Selvan. The film is a historical drama, based on the history of the Thanjavur Chola dynasty in the tenth century. Aishwarya Rai plays Queen Nandini of Pazhavoor in the movie, Trisha Krishnan plays Kundavai, the princess of the Chola empire, Vikram plays Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chola empire, and Jayam Ravi plays Arulmozhi Varman, another prince of the Chola empire. Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, and Sobhita Dhulipala are a few other important cast members.