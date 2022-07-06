The highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan will witness actor Chiyaan Vikram stepping into the shoes of a fierce king, Aditya Karikala along with Aishwarya Rai playing the leading lady. The film marks Aishwarya's comeback to the big screens after Fanney Khan. Karthi will also be a part of the mega-budget project as he will be seen essaying the role of Vanthiyathevan who is described as a 'swashbuckling adventure, a spy and a prince without a kingdom.'

The makers of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer film are leaving no stones unturned in leaving the audience enthralled with the latest character posters from the period drama film. After fueling fans' excitement levels with Vikram and Karthi's character posters, Ponniyin Selvan makers recently treated fans with Aishwarya Rai's mesmerising avatar as queen Nandini.

Ponniyin Selvan makers drop Aishwarya Rai's new poster

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan have yet again shared a new poster from the period drama. The poster features Aishwarya Rai in a regal look as queen Nandini who is on a mission of vengeance. The Jodhaa Akbar is all decked in traditional royal attire with heavy jewellery and long hair. Sharing Aishwarya's look on Twitter makers wrote in the caption, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor!"

Here, take a look at the post:

Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/HUD6c2DHiv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 6, 2022

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai will play a double role in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. She will be seen as Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who acts as a catalyst in the downfall of the Chola dynasty. Moreover, she'll also be seen as Mandakini Devi, the mother of Nandini.

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. The movie will be released in two instalments. Other actors in the film include Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others.

Image: Instagram/@actorjayaram_official