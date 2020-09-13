Abhishek Bachchan Says 'Baksh Dijiye' After Neha Dhupia Invites Him On Her Podcast

Looks like Abhishek Bachchan is not interested in featuring on Neha Dhupia's podcast 'No Filter Neha' as he publicly said 'No' to her invite. A user requested Neha Dhupia to invite Bachchan on her show because he is one 'of the wittiest celebrities', and Neha took this opportunity to publicly invite Abhishek.

She wrote, "I would love that ... and on now on popular demand ... @juniorbachchan have invited you personally now inviting you publicly #nofilterneha." Bachchan in response said, "Wit and ‘no filter’ are two separate things. baksh dijiye (please spare me)" [sic]

Abhishek Bachchan recently unveiled the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from his upcoming crime-drama, The Big Bull on social media. In the poster, Ileana sports an intense expression on her face and is seen dressed in a traditional outfit with thick, black-rimmed spectacles and earrings completing her look. While sharing the poster, Abhishek revealed through the caption about the story which is a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India.

The Big Bull is about a man who sold dreams to India. The lead cast of the film also includes Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, Kookie Gulati has donned the director's hat for the film.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia is currently shooting for MTV reality show Roadies Revolution.

