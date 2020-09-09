Abhishek Bachchan pens farewell note for Jeje Lalpekhlua on his exit from Chennaiyin FC

Indian international striker Jeje Lalpekhlua recently announced his exit from Chennaiyin FC after six years on September 8. The football club is co-owned by Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan. The footballer received special wishes from actor Abhishek Bachchan who penned a note for the player on social media. In the post, the actor reposted the poster shared by the player on Instagram and praised the footballer for his sincere dedication towards the sport. The actor also expressed his desire to meet Jeje soon once things get better.

Abhishek Bachchan bids adieu to striker Jeje Lalpekhlua

In the poster, Jeje can be seen acing his signature style while “JJ 12 forever” written under his picture. While captioning the post, the Breather: Into the Shadows actor thanked the footballer for his dedication towards the team which was two-time Indian Super League champions under Jeje. The actor also mentioned that his dedication and service to the club are things of “LeJJend”. Leje was the first one to leave a comment under the post and thanked his “boss” Abhishek Bachchan for everything. At last, he wrote, “Hope to meet you soon.”

Apart from this, the actor even shared a picture of himself while striking the signature pose of the footballer on his Instagram story. While captioning the story, the actor wrote, “Thank you Jeje Lalpekhlua for the memories, I will miss you.”

According to reports, while confirming his exit from the club, Jeje said in a statement that this is the club that gave me his first steps into the Indian Super League and it is because of this club that he is who he always wanted to b in life. The player reportedly further thanked Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan (co-owners) for their constant support through all the ups and downs during the six seasons. He wrote that it was a great feeling to win the trophy twice with the team.

According to the official website of Chennaiyin FC, Jeje departs as a Chennaiyin legend and an adopted son of Chennai, having made 76 appearances in all competitions, the most by any CFC player till date. Further, the website stated that hailing from Hnahthial in Mizoram and fondly called the Mizo Sniper for his lethal instinct in front of goal, Jeje leaves as Chennaiyin’s leading goal-scorer in all competitions with 25 strikes to his name. Jeje led the line to great effect at CFC and was pivotal to the club’s Indian Super League title (ISL) triumphs in 2015 and 2017-18.

