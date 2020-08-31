Post Recovery, Abhishek Bachchan Attends Nidhi Dutta's Engagement Ceremony; See Pics

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was recently spotted at an engagement function of producer JP Dutta's daughter. The producer-director is popular for some of his films like Ghulami, Refugee, Border and Paltan. JP Dutta married Bollywood actor Bindiya Goswami, with whom he has two daughters Nidhi and Sidhi. Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with JP Dutta's film Refugee. JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta is thus said to be very close to the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan attends Nidhi Dutta's engagement

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently recovered from Coronavirus, was seen smiling in the pictures with Nidhi Dutta and her fiance Binoy Gandhi. Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a golden kurta and a pair of white pyjamas. Nidhi Dutta, on the other hand, wore a beautiful designer lehenga with intricate work done on it.

Keeping in mind about the government’s guidelines, Abhishek Bachchan carried a mask in his hand. Binoy Gandhi looked handsome in his designer golden sherwani. Abhishek Bachchan blessed the couple and gave them their best wishes for their new beginnings. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were amongst the other few Bollywood celebrities who joined Nidhi Dutta in her engagement celebrations.

About Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi

Nidhi Dutta will be making her debut in one of her father's upcoming productions. Earlier, Nidhi Dutta worked as an assistant director for the film Umrao Jaan. She also made her debut as a producer with a Bollywood movie titled Paltan. Her fiancee, Binoy Gandhi, has worked as an associate director for movies like Teri Meri Kahaani, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Gayab, Fanaa and Tara Rum Pum. He was seen in a cameo role in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and directed a Tv show on Disney titled Oye Jassie.

