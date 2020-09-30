'Best News': Abhishek Bachchan On MHA Allowing Theatres To Operate With 50% Capacity

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside the containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. Actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle after hearing this news & wrote, "The best news of the week"

In a statement, it said the activities permitted from October 15 in areas outside the containment zones include --cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes that can open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which the SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Unlock 5 guidelines: Cinemas to open with 50% capacity, states to decide on schools

Netizens React

#Unlock5

Excellent move by centre, hope states implement the same



Cinema theatres (with 50% capacity), entertainment parks, B2B exhibitions, swimming pools (for atheletes) to open.



Schools, colleges can open but voluntary and based on state govt's nod — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) September 30, 2020

Good news to Exhibitors and Theatre going audience : October - 15th - Theatres Reopen with 50% Occupancy pic.twitter.com/D7OG2wPrQQ — Cinema Fan (@CinemaFan14) September 30, 2020

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by I&B Ministry: Government of India pic.twitter.com/wgUL1e6OZ2 — Krrish (@Balaram_Raju) September 30, 2020

Several Bollywood producers, actors along with the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) in August had urged the Centre to open the cinema halls, which have remained shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country went into lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The government started unlocking in a phase-wise manner from June with opening up of domestic travel, offices, markets, shopping complexes, etc in non-containment zones

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country, under the government''s Unlock 4 guidelines, cinema chains have not been given permission to operate. The official account of Multiplex Association of India tweeted—under the hashtag "Support Movie Theatres"—that the cinema industry is not only an inherent part of the country's culture, but also an integral part of the economy, "supporting millions of livelihoods. Most countries across the world have allowed cinemas to operate. We request the Government Of India to allow us to operate as well. We are committed to offering a safe and hygienic cinema experience. If aviation, metro, malls, wellness and restaurants can be allowed to operate, the cinema industry too deserves a chance," the association wrote.

