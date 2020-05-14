'Not Instilling Much Confidence In Your Hero,' Abhishek Bachchan Tells Ghosh; Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Gulabo Sitabo, is all set to release on on Amazon Prime Video, the makers announced on Thursday. Celebrating the news, director Sujoy Ghosh took to his Twitter handle and called it the 'best film of the year'. But it looks like Abhishek Bachchan, who is the lead actor in Ghosh's 'Bob Biswas', wasn't too happy.

Replying to his tweet, Abhishek Bachchan wrote that his comment wasn't instilling much confidence in him (his movie's hero). Ghosh, being at his wittiest best, said, "A lion's son is always a lion". Bachchan immediately said, "Correct answer" [sic]

best film of the year. https://t.co/jm6Cf1lx4o — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 14, 2020

Not instilling much confidence in your hero!!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

"sher ka bachcha hamesha sher hota hai" — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 14, 2020

Sahi jawaab. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

About Gulabo Sitabo

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Lucknow-set satire will start streaming from June 12 worldwide. Gulabo Sitabo is a quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes -- a landlord and tenant -- in a game of one-upmanship. A Rising Sun Films Production, the movie was ready for an April release but owing to the coronavirus-induced shutdown the filmmakers decided to take the digital route.

Sircar said he is happy that the film, penned by frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi, will finally release. "I am happy that finally I can put forward my film as quickly as possible. As soon as the story was baked, I wanted to serve it. These are unforeseen circumstances, we all have to go through it," the director told PTI in an interview.

About Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of the 2012 film Kahaani, which was a mystery thriller film starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. One of the most interesting and terrifying antagonists from Kahaani was the assassin Bob Biswas, who would hunt down his targets in the guise of an ordinary overweight salesman. Bob Biswas soon became the most popular villain, as his persona of a wolf in sheep's clothing truly horrified viewers.

Abhishek Bachchan wraps up the first schedule of 'Bob Biswas'; see pic

