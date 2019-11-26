Abhishek Bachchan To Star In 'Bob Biswas' - Here Are The Details Of The Movie

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most prominent celebrities in Bollywood. He is known for his Monday motivations and movies like Dhoom and Guru. The actor was recently seen making the headline with his latest venture. Read more to know about the next project the Dhoom actor will work on.



Abhishek Bachchan to star in 'Bob Biswas' - Here are the details

Red Chillies Entertainment took to their official Twitter handle to announce their upcoming project. On November 25, 2019, the official social media handle of the firm uploaded a photo that featured Abhishek Bachchan along with the Om Shanti Om actor Shah Rukh Khan. The latest project will be a supposed spin-off of the 2012 drama mystery flick Kahaani. The spinoff will be based on the character of Bob Biswas and will be called the same. The actor to play the lead character will be Abhishek Bachchan. The tweet began with a formal greeting in Bengali language ‘Nomoshkar.’ It further read that they are thrilled to announce the movie and it will feature Jr Bachchan in the lead role. The movie Bob Biswas will be developed in association with Bound Script Production. They also mentioned that the flick will be directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Here is the tweet:

Abhishek Bachchan also made this public by tweeting it and said that he is excited to announce his new movie, Bob Biswas. He also said that he will get to work with his favourites. Here is the tweet by him:

