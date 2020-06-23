Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Vijay On Birthday, Says 'I Have Huge Admiration For Him'

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan posted a special wish for Kollywood actor Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday on social media. Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Happy birthday to an actor I have huge admiration for @actorvijay." (sic) Abhishek Bachchan's social media post was welcomed with a massive uproar from Thalapathy Vijay's fans, who thanked him and said, "Thank you Bachchan Saab." (sic)

Check out the post:

Happy birthday to an actor I have huge admiration for @actorvijay — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 22, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 46th birthday on Monday. Many popular actors took to social media to wish Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday. Actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, Arya, Vishnu Vishal, SJ Suryah, and Rashmika Mandanna posted heat warming messaged on social media.

Besides celebrities, fans of Thalapathy Vijay took social media by storm. Thalapathy Vijay's fans celebrated his birthday by trending hashtags like #HappybirthdayThalapathy and #Thalapathybday. These hashtags were trending on social media all day long on Monday.

Abhishek Bachchan all set to make his digital debut.

Abhishek Bachchan, last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, is gearing up for his digital debut. He will be playing the lead role in Mayank Sharma's Breathe Season 2. The series, starring Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead, is touted to be an emotional-thriller. The forthcoming series is bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020.

Besides the upcomer, Abhishek Bachchan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He has Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Ludo up for release. Besides the film, Abhishek Bachchan also has Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull, and Diya Ghosh's Bob Biswas in his kitty. All of the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of Master. The Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The upcoming film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed due to the coronavirus crisis. Besides the upcomer, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with filmmakers for his next.

