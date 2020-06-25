Abhishek Bachchan Reveals The Trailer Release Date Of His Show 'Breathe Into The Shadows'

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to feature in his first-ever online web series, Breathe Into The Shadows. The actor recently took to Instagram to share the trailer release date of the show, July 1, along with an intriguing teaser. The show is expected to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime and has already managed to gain attention from the audience through various posters and clips.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals the trailer release date

A number of people have been turning to OTT platforms of late, for entertaining and engaging content. A recent addition to the list of Bollywood stars featuring in various web series has been actor Abhishek Bachchan, following the footsteps of artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Sushmita Sen, amongst others. The actor will be seen in a suspense drama show titled Breathe Into The Shadows. He recently posted on his official Instagram handle that the trailer of the show will release on July 1, 2020.

He also posted a clip and poster of the show, featuring actor Amit Sadh in a rugged look. In the teaser posted, Amit Sadh can be seen attacking a fellow prisoner in Nasik jail. The teaser also flashes the tagline of the show which is, “Every sin is a punishment”. On the poster which was put up by Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh can be seen injured with a bleeding stab wound around his abdomen area. The poster and clips are creating a lot of buzz amongst people as seen in the comments section. Have a look at the poster and the clip put up on Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram here.

Previously, actor Amit Sadh had posted another clip revealing the basic plot of the show along with some information on the lead characters which will be portrayed by actors Nithya Menen and Abhishek Bachchan. The Breathe Into The Shadows video showcases Abhishek and Nithya as husband and wife who are on a quest to find their missing daughter Siya. In the caption, Amit Sadh also revealed that this couple is ready to go to any extent in order to find their missing daughter. Have a look at the clip shared on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

