Arjun Kapoor Worked As Assistant Director In These Popular Films; See List Here

Arjun Kapoor is now an established actor in the film industry. Speaking in an interview with an entertainment portal, he said that he came well-prepared into the industry and always knew the pros and cons of fame. He is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and has grown up witnessing his family members’ fame and stardom.

Also read: Mumbai Police Shares Heartfelt Video; Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor Laud The 'heroes'

He became popular after his debut film Ishaqzaade, which released in 2012. Kapoor has maintained diversity with movies like 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and India's Most Wanted. He has also appeared in the historical drama Panipat.

Arjun started working in the film industry as an assistant director on Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. He also assisted Advani on his next directorial Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love. Kapoor also worked as an associate producer on two of his father's productions - No Entry and Wanted.

Also read: We Must Understand & Follow The New Rule': Arjun Kapoor On Coronavirus Prevention Mask

Arjun has worked with popular directors like R Balki, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Raj Kumar Gupta, Abhishek Varman, Anees Bazmee, Homi Adajania, Ali Abbas Zafar and Mohit Suri. Working with them has given him life-changing experiences. Take a look at the actor's movies where he worked as an assistant director below.

Salaam-E-Ishq

In Salaam-E-Ishq, Kapoor worked with Nikkhil Advani as an assistant director. The film was released in 2007 and starred Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The movie told the story of six couples and their struggles.

Kal Ho Na Ho

Kal Ho Na Ho is also a Nikkhil Advani’s directional with Arjun Kapoor as assistant director. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. This movie is among the biggest hits of both Advani and SRK.

Shakthi: The Power

Shakti is a 2003 film directed by Krishna Vamsi. The movie starred SRK, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Nana Patekar in lead roles. Prabhu Deva also has a special appearance in the movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.