'We Must Understand & Follow The New Rule': Arjun Kapoor On Coronavirus Prevention Mask

Arjun Kapoor is one of the established actors in Bollywood. He has been seen in several films to date. The actor is known for his strong personality but is also widely known for his humour, especially his puns. Recently, he took to his official social media handle and made an anti-COVID-19 post. Read on to know more about this post here:

Arjun Kapoor is a supporter of masks

On April 8, 2020, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo that featured himself, wearing an anti-coronavirus mask. In the photo, Arjun Kapoor, who is giving a thumbs-up, is seen holding a big bag and a bottle of water. He is also wearing Coronavirus prevention gear that includes gloves and masks. Kapoor captioned the photo saying, "The new normal.

Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai !!! Mumbaikars We must understand & follow the new rule !!!" In the post, he also tagged BMC, Aditya Thackrey, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Here is Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post:

Arjun Kapoor is really making the best use of this quarantine time. He is taking his time to do his household chores and it is quite evident from his social media posts. In one of the video posts by the actor, his pet dog is also seen enjoying the quarantine phase and is seen dancing on a song from the film Gunday. Here is the social media post:

