Mumbai Police Shares Heartfelt Video; Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor Laud The 'heroes'

Many dignitaries all around India are coming together as one in combating the coronavirus. Several doctors, nurses, government officials and many more have been putting their best foot forward in helping the nation rise from this deadly virus. Among them are police officers of the country. They have been working tirelessly during this pandemic as they are out on the roads so that the people are safe in their homes. And a recent video put up by them will leave you emotional.

Mumbai Police recently shared a heartfelt video on their Twitter handle. The video shows a compilation of all the police officers on duty being asked as to what would they do if they had the option to stay home during the 21 days’ lockdown. To which many officers had 'small wishes', the servicepersons said that would love to spend time with their family as they never get to do so. Check out the emotional video below.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor laud the 'heroes'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan commented on the post by saying, “Always in debt to them and the great work they do”. Check out his tweet on the post below.

Always in debt to them and the great work they do. 🙏🏽 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/otLAA6QID7 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 9, 2020

Apart from him, many other celebrities also went on to comment on the picture. Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty also saluted the Mumbai police for their great work. Check out a few comments by these Bollywood celebrities.

We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind. — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 9, 2020

Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra 🙏@CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 9, 2020

HEROES- we love ❤️!!! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 8, 2020

