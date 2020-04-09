The Debate
Mumbai Police Shares Heartfelt Video; Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor Laud The 'heroes'

Bollywood News

Mumbai Police recently shared a heartfelt video on their social media handle which made many celebs emotional including Abhishek Bachchan, read here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai police

Many dignitaries all around India are coming together as one in combating the coronavirus. Several doctors, nurses, government officials and many more have been putting their best foot forward in helping the nation rise from this deadly virus. Among them are police officers of the country. They have been working tirelessly during this pandemic as they are out on the roads so that the people are safe in their homes. And a recent video put up by them will leave you emotional.

Mumbai Police recently shared a heartfelt video on their Twitter handle. The video shows a compilation of all the police officers on duty being asked as to what would they do if they had the option to stay home during the 21 days’ lockdown. To which many officers had 'small wishes', the servicepersons said that would love to spend time with their family as they never get to do so.  Check out the emotional video below.

Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor laud the 'heroes'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan commented on the post by saying, “Always in debt to them and the great work they do”. Check out his tweet on the post below.

Apart from him, many other celebrities also went on to comment on the picture. Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty also saluted the Mumbai police for their great work. Check out a few comments by these Bollywood celebrities.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Misses Jaya Bachchan On Her B'day While She Stuck In Delhi Amid Lockdown

Also read | Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan's Epic Replies To 'living With Parents' Question

Also read | Mumbai Police Officers Share What They Would Do If They Could Stay Home For 21 Days

Also read | Ajay Devgn Lauds Mumbai Police For Their Work Amid COVID-19, Latter's Filmy Response Wins!

 

 

