Actor Imran Khan Officiates Cousin Zayn's Wedding; See Pics Here

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan recently officiated his cousin’s wedding and the pictures of the same are doing the rounds on the internet. The actor was seen smiling at the altar as his cousin, Zayn Marie tied the knot. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan also attended the wedding, check out more information about the same.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Imran Khan's photo officiating his cousin's wedding goes viral

Actor Imran Khan’s cousin, Zayn had a wedding according to the Christian traditions. The actor looked dapper in a grey suit which he paired up with a white shirt and was all smiles for the camera. Zayn shared the pictures and in the captioned noted that Imran Khan officiated her wedding ceremony. Here is what the caption of the post read, “To have and to hold, and to make faces with, forever 💍 Imran Bhai officiated our ceremony, Mamma put Puddle on our wedding cake (zoom in to spot him), I surprised him by singing Simply The Best and giving him some long overdue handmade gifts instead of a wedding ring since he didn’t want one. I sobbed, he wept, everyone laugh-cried... there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!!! The most beautiful, personal day I could have asked for ♥️” Check out the post doing the rounds on the internet below:

A peek into Zayn Marie's Instagram

Zayn posted more pictures in which she revealed that her “Mamma, Abbu and Poggy” walked her down the aisle. She captioned the post with, “🌅🌄 , 🌅🌄, swiftly flow the days,🌱🌱 turn overnight to 🌻🌻 blossoming even as we gaze... Mamma, Abbu and Poggy walking me down the aisle 🥺🥺🥺♥️ 🎵Sunrise, Sunset - Fiddler on the Roof”. Check out the post doing the rounds on the internet below:

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Imran Khan quits acting

A report by Hindustan Times suggests that Imran Khan has decided to quit acting. He had been missing from the acting scene for several years. The actor started his acting career with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in the year 2008. He was last seen in Katti Batti, in which he shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut in the year 2015. The actor debuted as a director in the short film, Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Image credits: Imran Khan and Zayn Marie IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.