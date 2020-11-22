'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek recently opted-out of a popular comedy show because his uncle Govinda was set to appear as a guest. In an interview, Krushna said that he loves Govinda too much to face him right now as their relations are currently sour.

Reacting to Krushna's statement and his decision of not performing in his presence, Govinda said 'he was utterly sad' with his 'defamatory and thoughtless comments' but 'high time the truth came out'. In a statement given to SpotboyE, Govinda cleared that he has been a 'scapegoat' of Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah's comments against him. 'Don't understand why this slander is done repetitively', Govinda told the entertainment portal.

Talking about Krushna's kids, Govinda clarified that he indeed went to meet the twins at the hospital along with his family and met the doctor and nurse handling the kids. Govinda revealed that Kashmera never wanted him to meet the surrogate babies, according to what the nurse said but they still managed to see them from a distance. "I strongly feel Krushna doesn't know of this incident," Govinda told SpotboyE. Krushna's kids Rayaan and Krishaang were born in 2017.

Govinda further said that his relationship with Krushna has been very strong since he was a kid and he strongly believes that "washing dirty linen in public is an indication of insecurity and allows outsiders to take advantage of a family's misunderstandings." The 'Partner' actor concluded by saying he would now maintain 'graceful distance'.

Payal Ghosh recently shared pictures from the launch party of her upcoming film Red, also starring Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek. The film is written and directed by Ashok Tyagi.

According to the reports, Payal will play Madhubala in the film. The film is produced by Avanti Arts and Prajakta Films Production.

