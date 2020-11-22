Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Milind Soman, model and a fitness enthusiast recently shared a picture of him running on a beach in 'birthday suit'. The actor's picture broke the Internet and attracted over 1.5 lakh likes.

A fan on Twitter asked Soman if he would recreate the picture in 'cold weather' as he is currently in Darjeeling. Replying to the user, Milind wrote, "You will have to wait," with a smiling emoji.

You will have to wait 😄 https://t.co/RPSIAWZYap — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 21, 2020

Cold weather, warmest hospitality 😊 #darjeeling — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 21, 2020

Two days after Soman shared the picture, Goa Police registered a case against him for allegedly promoting obscenity. The case was registered after Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), a political outfit, lodged a complaint in this connection. Soman had shared his picture on his Instagram profile, which showed him running nude on a beach to mark his 55th birthday.

"Soman has been booked under IPC section 294 (obscene act in public place) and section 67 of the Information and Technology Act after the complaint by Goa Suraksha Manch," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh said. The GSM in its complaint has alleged that the model had indulged in obscenity at a public place. It also said that the picture projected Goa in a wrong manner.

Milind Soman's beach picture goes viral; Netizens call him 'Indian Aquaman'

Milind Soman in Darjeeling

"First 21km after February in the first on-ground running event post lockdown !! Really tough hilly route but both @ankita_earthy and @somanusha did really well in their 21k and 10k 💪🏽 almost 2000 excited runners enjoyed the most beautiful sunny Darjeeling weather," Soman wrote from Darjeeling.

Darjeeling today :) ran my first 21km since February with 2000 runners .. #newnormal pic.twitter.com/b6SL4dktwD — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 22, 2020

Milind Soman preps for Darjeeling marathon; goes for a 15K run with wife Ankita Konwar

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.