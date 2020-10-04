Actor Mishti Mukherjee Passes Away In Bengaluru; Keto Diet Cited As Contributor

Actor Mishti Mukherjee passed away due to kidney failure in Bengaluru on Friday She was 27. Mishti Mukhejee suffered from kidney-related disease after following a keto diet.

Actor Mishti Mukherjee passes away

An official statement from Mishti Mukherjee’s representative has been doing the rounds that read:

"Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films & Music Videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother." (sic)

Her last rites were performed on Saturday. As per reports, she had faced kidney-related issues for the past few days.

Actor Kashmera Shah was one of those who paid her respects to Mishti and expressed her condolences to the family.

Gone too soon too young RIP Mishti Mukherjee — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 3, 2020

As per reports, Misti had made her debut with the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi in 2012. She then went on to work in Main Krishna Hoon in 2013. She had performed a dance number Govinda Aale Re alongside Rajneesh Duggal.

The film had starred Juhi Chawla in a lead role, apart from special appperances by Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. She was reported to have worked in Bengali ventures as well, apart from music videos.

