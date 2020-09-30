'I Am Woman' Singer Helen Reddy Passes Away At The Age Of 78 In Los Angeles

Helen Reddy, the Australian singer who rose to fame with her 1972 song I Am Woman, has passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The singer garnered international stardom after the song as it became the feminist anthem of the decade. Read on to know more about her.

Helen Reddy passes away at 78, in Los Angeles

Helen had been suffering from Addison’s disease for decades and was also diagnosed with dementia in 2015. Her death was confirmed by her children in a message on her official fan page. Reddy, who had a dual Australian and American citizenship, was residing in Los Angeles, California.

'I am Woman' success and “Queen of ‘70s Pop” title

Helen’s song I am Woman topped the Billboard charts at No.1 by the end of the year 1972 and further got her the Grammy Award for best female pop vocal performance. This was the first time that an Australian artist had won a Grammy and also topped the Billboard charts. The song's bold lyrics -- “I am woman/ Hear me roar/ In numbers/ Too big to ignore” -- also garnered widespread attention.

In the 1970s, Helen’s songs Delta Dawn and Angie Baby also reached the No.1 position on the Billboard charts. Three other songs - You and Me Against the World, Leave Me Alone, and Ain’t No Way to Treat a Lady landed in the Top 10’s. The Chicago Tribune, although almost 30 years later titled Reddy the “Queen of ‘70s Pop.”

A feature film based on the life of Helen Reddy titled I Am Woman made it to screens at the Toronto International Film Festival, last year in 2019. The movie garnered positive reviews and was helmed and produced by Unjoo Moon. Tilda Cobham-Hervey plays the titular role of Reddy with the supporting cast featuring Evan Peters and Danielle Macdonald. Helen also wrote and published her autobiography named The Woman I am in the year 2005.

Helen’s Early Life and Family

Helen Maxine Reddy was born on October 25, 1941, to Max Reddy and Stella Lamond Reddy in Melbourne, Australia. Max was a writer whereas Stella was an actor. They were situated in New Guinea when Helen was born and served in the Australian Army. Helen first joined her parents on stage at the mere age of 4.

The singer and Broadway star got married and divorced thrice. She married musician Kenneth Claude Weate in 1961 and their marriage ended in 1966. Then she married to Mr. Wald, with whom her marriage ended in 1983. Post that, she married drummer Milton Ruth and the couple divorced in 1995. Helen is survived by her two children, daughter Traci Wald Donald and son Jordan Sommers and a grandchild.

