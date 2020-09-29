'Kanmad' Actor Sharda Nair, Who Played The Grandmother In The Movie, Passes Away At 92

Actor Sharda Nair, 92, who played the role of a grandmother in Mohanlal's movie Kanmadam (Kanmad), passed away today on September 29, 2020. Fans of Kanmad adored Sharda Nair for her lovable persona of a kind and compassionate grandmother. She passed away due to age-related health issues.

Kanmad grandmother Sharda Nair passes away at the age of 92

Sharda Nair achieved huge popularity for playing the role of Manju Warrier's grandmother in Kanmad. Manju Warrier was the female lead of Kanmad and played the role of a woman named Bhanu. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was the main lead of the film and played the role of Vishwanathan. Other than Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Sharda Nair, the movie also starred Lal, Mala Aravindan, Sreejaya, Dhanya Menon, Siddique, K. P. A. C. Lalitha, and Cochin Hanifa.

The movie was a drama that followed the story of a thug named Vishwanathan (Mohanlal). Vishwanathan and his friend, Johnny, arrive at a remote village after the death of a man named Damodaran. There he meets Damodaran's loving grandmother, Sharda Nair, who is still waiting for her grandson's return, unaware of his death. Sharda Nair beautifully played the role of a heartbroken grandmother. Mohanlal's character gets attached to the family and decides to help them out.

He then helps them pay off their debt and saves their home. Vishwanathan also falls in love with Sharda Nair's granddaughter, Bhanu (played by Manju Warrier). However, Vishwanathan eventually tells the family that he and Johnny were the ones who accidentally killed Damodaran. This causes a rift between Damodaran's family and Vishwanathan. Moreover, Vishwanathan and Johnny end up fighting and become bitter enemies. Eventually, everyone reconciles and Vishwanathan finally gets married to Bhanu.

Kanmadam released back in 1998 and was directed by A. K. Lohithadas. Other than acting as the main lead, Mohanlal also worked as a producer for the movie. The movie was so popular that it completed a 100 day run in theatres. Sharda Nair's husband, Padmanabhan Nair, previously passed away at Puthenveetil, Thathamangalam Kadambari.

[Promo Source: Kanmadam Movie]

