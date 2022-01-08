Actor Nafisa Ali Hospitalised After Contracting COVID; Says 'Hope To Be Allowed Home Soon'

The third wave of COVID-19 is going out of control day by day. Several film and TV celebrities have been reportedly contracting COVID-19. Veteran actor Nafisa Ali, who recently tested positive for the virus, has been admitted to a hospital. As per the hospital sources, she will be following self-isolation.

Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, the veteran actor posted a picture of herself in which she can be seen lying on a hospital bed. Nafisa Ali wrote a caption along with it, which read, "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa." She further added, "Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self-isolation….#covidpositive". The fans and followers are already wishing the talented actor a speedy recovery.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests COVID-19 positive

Earlier, in the day, Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief statement posted on his official Instagram page, the 53-year-old filmmaker said he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. "I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself," he wrote.

A day before, singer and music composer, Vishal Dadlani had also tested COVID-19 positive. He shared the news on his Instagram handle by stating, "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days." He noted, "Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful."

Earlier also, four stars from the popular TV show Pandya Store had tested positive for coronavirus. The actors to contract the virus are Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar. All of them have received medical help/attention and are under quarantine.

