Payal Ghosh Claims She Is Financially Broke And Is Living A Life Never Imagined

Actor Payal Ghosh has claimed that she is financially broke and is missing work due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. She was last seen in 2017 in her Bollywood debut film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. She starred alongside Rishi Kapoor and essayed the character of Pooja Patel in the film. She recently took to her Instagram, which is now a private account, to declare her situation.

Payal Ghosh claims she is financially broke

A news agency reported Payal Ghosh saying that she is living a life never imagined. The same report quoted Payal Ghosh saying that she is missing her work, life, travel. Claiming that she is financially broke and living a life never imagined, she said that no one's life is a bed of roses right now. She further accepted that people have to compromise things as the situation demands and have to follow the lockdown rules to keep themselves as well as others safe.

Payal Ghosh also showed concern towards her fans as she reminded them not to step out of their homes in this Coronavirus pandemic. She further wrote that people cannot let the virus spread as that will lead to casualties in crores. She urged them to be responsible and stay wherever they are.

She assured them that everyone is in this together and has to fight the Coronavirus together. Payal Ghosh further requested everyone to take care of themselves. She made use of a few hashtags like #stayhome #stayhomesavelives to complete her caption.

Payal Ghosh made her screen debut with the 2008 English Tv film titled Sharpe's Peril. She has appeared in Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films like Freedom, Paryanam, Mr Rascal and more. She is currently prepping for her role in a Bollywood film. According to reports, she is also taking Spanish lessons for it, however, no further details about the film have been released yet.

