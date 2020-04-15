Shriya Saran Talks About Life In Barcelona Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Read

Shriya Saran, in a recent media interview with an online portal, opened up about living in Barcelona, which is one of the most-affected countries by the novel Coronavirus. The actor shared that she and her husband Andrei have been in lockdown for the past one month. In the interview, Shriya revealed they are spending most of their time during the lockdown by reading, cooking, and meditating.

Calling the experience surreal and frustrating at the same time, Shriya revealed that she finds it hard to maintain peace while the news around is overwhelming, however, the 10 minutes solidarity everyone shares at 8 pm every day filled her up with positivity and joy.

Reportedly, everyone in Barcelona claps and sings every day at 8 pm in their balconies to express their gratitude towards the healthcare staff. Shriya and Andrei reportedly actively participate in the everyday activity.

Furthermore in the interview, Shriya Saran revealed that she misses her parents very much, who live in Mumbai. She further shared that she catches up with her parents every day on video-call. She also recalled how her mother calls her every day to share Indian recipes with her.

The actor who married her boyfriend Andrei in 2018 in a private ceremony lives in Barcelona, Spain with him. During her second wedding anniversary celebration, Shriya discovered the intensity of the pandemic. She recalled how the streets were empty and the restaurant they were supposed to celebrate their anniversary in was also shut. Following which, they isolated themselves and are reportedly in quarantine ever since then.

Lastly, Shriya Sharan urged everyone to help the needy, who are badly hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. She also requested everyone to donate for the welfare of the needy. Meanwhile, she also wished for everyone's good health.

