Actor Pooja Hegde Shares Glimpse Of Pre-birthday Celebration With Her Team

Ahead of her 31st birthday on Wednesday, actor Pooja Hegde had a surprise pre-birthday celebration with her team. The actor took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos and videos wherein she can be seen be enjoying every moment of her birthday.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Pooja can be seen munching on the cake and dancing her heart out in the pre-birthday bash arranged by her team. Going by the pictures and videos, the entire space was decorated and her team had also prepared a special performance on her super hit song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

In the captions of the stories she shared, Pooja wrote,"Hum cake khane ke liye kahi bhi jaa sakte hain", "Consider me shocked...I guess they had to plan it one night before my actual b'day for reactions like this!!","Gonna have trust issues with all the lies I've been told today", "I was also told to sit...there was a buttabomma performance for me, sorry for going ultrasonic", "A little ragging was also involved" respectively.

In terms of work, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Prabhas in the pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam. According to Pinkvilla, the makers are planning to release a special update tomorrow on her birthday. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the romantic period drama also features Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, and more renowned actors.

Backed by UV Creations, the makers of Radhe Shyam have decided to stick with the original release date for the movie. Set to be released on the occasion of Pongal next year, the movie will be out on its original date that is January 14, 2022, on Sankranthi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the release date. ''PRABHAS - POOJA HEGDE: 'RADHE SHYAM' STICKS TO THE ORIGINAL RELEASE DATE: 14 JAN 2022... Team #RadheShyam - starring #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde - have clarified that there is NO CHANGE in its release date... The PAN-#India film will release on 14 Jan 2022.'', he captioned the post.Take a look -

Besides this, Pooja is also awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor, which has been postponed for a long time. The film stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead role and is set to hit screens this Friday. Pooja Hegde has also played a key role in Acharya, which stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film will hit screens on February 4 next year. Her lined-up projects also include Thalpathy Vijay's Tamil movie Beast which will be her maiden collaboration with Vijay. It also marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She will also be seen in Mahesh Babu's SSMB28.

(Image:@Hegdepooja/Instagram)